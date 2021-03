SHAH ALAM : Police have launched a large-scale operation against money laundering and contraband syndicates that have caused the government billions of losses in tax revenue.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said today that operation is aimed at plugging the leakages of government revenue.

“We are going all out against smuggling. We will assist the customs department. This has been going on for too long. The syndicates are blatant and make threats. Billions of government funds are lost. We will cripple these activities.” he said at a press conference at the Selangor police headquarters here.

He said he is hopeful that if funds for government coffers rose, there will be allocations for the police force to acquire logistics such as armoured cars.

Abdul Hamid said the police air wing, marine police and General Operations Force (GOF) were also roped in to assist in the operation.

He said in a recent case in Sibu, 18 containers loaded with illegal liquor and cigarettes were seized by marine police.