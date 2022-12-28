Cops to monitor Thai situation in anticipation of third wave of floods in K’tan

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police will monitor the flood situation in Thailand to prepare for the third wave of floods which was predicted to hit the state soon.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun (pix) said they also obtained flood updates from the relevant agencies, especially in areas near the Malaysia-Thailand border.

“We have received information and forecast on the matter (third wave happening) early next month. As such, we will monitor the flood situation in Thailand because the recent floods also affected Hatyai and Sungai Golok town.

“The Sungai Golok water level also has a bearing on floods in Kelantan, and we are prepared in terms of personnel and assets to deal with any eventuality,” he told reporters after the monthly assembly of the state police contingent here today.

Muhamad Zaki said four police stations and eight General Operations Force beat bases were affected by floods which have hit the state since Dec 18.

“We have assessed the damage and the cost for repairs will be sent to Bukit Aman.

“Alhamdulillah, the floods in Kelantan are receding and only one relief centre is still open, in Pasir Mas,“ he said.

On another matter, he advised the public not to speculate on the recovery of the body of a mechanic from stagnant floodwaters in Kubang Kacang last Saturday.

“The post-mortem result is consistent with the accident which befell the victim and the case has been classified as sudden death,” he said.-Bernama