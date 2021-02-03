Cops to probe ex-AG over claims in his book

PETALING JAYA: Police will summon former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas (pix) for investigations following a police report lodged against him by former solicitor-general Datuk Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria for alleged defamation.

Mohamad Hanafiah who made the report in Cyberjaya on Tuesday, alleged that contents in Thomas’ recently released memoir titled “My Story: Justice in the Wilderness” had tarnished his reputation as it suggested that he was incapable of handling high-profile cases.

The excerpts from Thomas’ book the ex-solicitor-general III had referred to were related to the prosecution’s preparations for the SRC International Sdn Bhd case trial.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat, who confirmed receiving the police report today, said that Thomas will be called in to have his statement recorded at the soonest.

He said the case is being investigated for defamation under Section 500 of the Penal Code.

Since its release, the memoir of Thomas’ encounters and experiences since he assumed the role of attorney-general between 2018 and 2020 has been making waves after it implicated a number of bigwigs leaving them gobsmacked by its contents.

On Tuesday, former premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak issued a letter of demand to Thomas seeking an apology and RM10 million also for allegedly tarnishing his reputation by insinuating he was involved in the murder of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu.

The demand letter which was sent through Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, also warned Thomas that legal action will be instituted if he failed to respond by Friday.