Cops to question 29 individuals over #Lawan protest

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have commenced investigations into the #Lawan protest on Saturday and will summon 29 individuals who took part in the demonstration for questioning.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani today said 20 police reports opposing the protest were lodged by the public nationwide.

Acryl Sani said besides the 29 individuals including the organisers, investigators are in the midst of identifying other participants through photos and videos of the demonstration.

He said the probe is being carried out under laws relevant to the offences including provisions in the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (342 Act)

“We have repeatedly reminded all parties to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the National Recovery Plan for the safety of everyone. We have even warned of stern action against those who breach the SOPs but the organisers of the protest had ignored this and went ahead. This is an irresponsible act especially at a time when we need the cooperation of all to suppress the pandemic,“ he said.

He said police surveillance of the demonstration showed there was non-compliance to the SOPs of the ongoing movement control order.

Acryl Sani said the individuals called up for investigations should give their cooperation to police.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Mohamed Zainal Abdullah said the identified protesters will be summoned for questioning tomorrow.

Over 500 people, mainly youths in their 20s and 30s, took to the streets near Masjid Jamek here wearing black clothing to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.