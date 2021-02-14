SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Home

Cops to record Annuar Musa’s statement over SOP violation claims

14 Feb 2021 / 22:26 H.
    Cops to record Annuar Musa’s statement over SOP violation claims
    Pix for illustration purposes.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will record a statement from Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa over claims that he had violated Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedures.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said Annuar will be called in very soon.

“His (Annuar) statement will be recorded following a report lodged in Cheras today,” he told Bernama.

An image showing Annuar having a meal with several other individuals seated at the same table during an urban farming programme in Cheras yesterday has gone viral on social media. — Bernama

Did you like this article?

email blast