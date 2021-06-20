Cops tracking down individuals involved in Butterworth funeral procession

BUTTERWORTH: Police are tracking down a group of men for allegedly violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the movement control restrictions by being involved in a funeral procession at Jalan Siram here recently.

Seberang Perai Utara District Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said police opened an investigation paper on the incident today after receiving a report regarding a video clip of the funeral procession that has gone viral on TikTok and Facebook.

“Based on initial investigation, it is believed that the incident (the funeral procession) took place on June 17, but the video went viral on social media today. We have collected the details of the deceased.

“We are tracing the group of individuals, about 15 to 20 men, involved in the procession from Teluk Air Tawar to the crematorium in Jalan Siram,” he told Bernama today.

He urged the group involved to come forward and assist in the investigation, which is being carried out under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Regulation 9 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 2021.

In a separate development, Noorzainy said police detained three students, aged between 12 and 13, for illegal racing and riding their motorcycles in a dangerous manner at Jalan Tok Keramat, Padang Cempedak last night.

He said the trio were held for performing dangerous wheelie stunts from Jalan Titi Keramat towards Taman Cempedak under the Ops Samseng Jalanan at 8 pm and that checks also found that the Standard Six pupil and two 13-year-olds were riding their fathers’ motorcycles. — Bernama