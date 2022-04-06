Cops urged to take domestic violence cases more seriously

PETALING JAYA: A lawyer has said that despite the Domestic Violence Act 1994 (DVA) being in force, a more-tolerant approach by police on such cases is concerning, especially when there are no obvious grievious injuries involved.

Attorney Kokila Vaani Vadiveloo said domestic violence is not limited to physical assault, as any type of behaviour that is intended to exert power and control over the victim constitutes domestic abuse.

At times, abused victims encounter situations where the police refuse to record their complaint as they view the matter as a household issue that should be settled among family members. But the big question is whether the law stipulates this.

Kokila said DVA protects all spouses, former spouses, children, family members as well incapacitated adults who are living in the residence as members of the family.

She said domestic violence under Section 2 of the Act includes instances where the victim suffers financial loss, fears for his safety, property, or a third party.

“Prior to enforcement of DVA, domestic violence cases were viewed as family matters and were given less attention.

“However, the laws have evolved and this constant dismissal of domestic violence as a family problem and not a serious crime illustrates unwillingness by police to take domestic violence and domestic violence survivors seriously.”

Kokila said police should thoroughly investigate all complaints related to abuse, as there is no option to turn away complaints on grounds that it is a “trivial family dispute”.

“Any refusal to investigate such cases would encourage further violence against the victims. The perpetrators would be empowered to continue their abusive behaviour.

“Police can also investigate the matter under various penal sanctions depending on the severity of the complaint. It can be from an assault under Section 323 of the Penal Code to causing grievous hurt under Section 326A or any other penal offences,” Kokila said.

While police officers report that domestic violence cases are more difficult to investigate as they are “more emotional and procedurally more complex”, under the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), police must record all complaints, which will be in writing.

“Section 107 of the CPC provides for the first information report as the starting point to investigate the complaint. If the complaint is not criminal in nature, then police can advise the parties and refer them to a magistrate,” she said.

A victim who chose to remain anonymous told theSun of her grief at being abused by her adoptive parents and her efforts to find legal solutions to the issue.

The victim claimed police told her to handle the situation with her adoptive parents, as it was a family matter.

“My adoptive parents abused me since I was 18 years old. But I wasn’t aware that I could take legal action against them until I did a search on Google. It was very different from what I had read online and what I had been told.

“When I went to the police station, I was only allowed to make a cover report because I had no visible injuries. I was told to return only if I had major injuries on my body. My friends were the ones who rescued me from them and arranged for a safe place for me to stay,” she said.