Cops warns against misuse of Pahang emblems on vehicles

KUANTAN: The public is reminded not to use or display Pahang’s Royal emblems, awards and titles without permission after their sale was discovered on an e-commerce platform.

Pahang police chief Datuk Yahaya Othman (pix) said police received a report on the matter at the Pekan district police headquarters (IPD) on July 11.

“It is an offence to sell, display for sale or possess any emblem, title or award without the written permission of the Sultan of Pahang, and it is also an offence to display or misuse any material containing the emblem, title, award or any replica thereof on any vehicle without permission.

“Those who commit the act will have to remove them and the police will conduct a special operation to trace those involved,“ he told a press conference here today.

Yahaya said investigations on the misuse of the Pahang awards and titles are being investigated under Section 3(1)(c) of the Pahang Emblems, Titles and Awards (Prevention of Improper Use) Enactment 2017 [Enactment No.18 Year 2017].

The section provides fines between RM250,000 and RM500,000, or a jail term of not less than a year and not more than five years, or both.