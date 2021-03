JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor police have denied the recent news report on the arrest of a Datuk Seri who is wanted for alleged commercial crimes and money laundering.

Johor Police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the police were still tracking down Datuk Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee, the founder of Winner Dynasty Group, to bring him to justice.

“We strongly advise the public to refrain from spreading or disseminating any fake news without checking its authenticity with the responsible parties,” he said in a statement here, today.

The news of Liow’s arrest has been making rounds on social media since yesterday.

Three days ago, Ayob Khan reportedly said that the police were looking for the 33-year-old suspect, wanted for investigations under Sections 130 V to 130 ZB of the Penal Code for organised crimes.

His last known address was at Trigon Residence Unit 1009 in Puchong, Selangor. — Bernama