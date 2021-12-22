Coraza to raise RM33m from IPO

PETALING JAYA: Integrated engineering supporting services provider Coraza Integrated Technology Bhd expects to raise RM33 million under its listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd for business expansion.

Under the listing exercise, Coraza is issuing 117.8 million new shares in Coraza representing 27.5% of the enlarged share capital at an issue price of 28 sen per share. Of the 117.8 million new shares, 21.4 million new shares will be made available to the Malaysian public via balloting; 21.4 million new shares for its eligible directors, employees and persons while the remaining 74.9 million new shares are earmarked for private placement to selected investors by way of the private placement.

As part of its listing exercise, the existing shareholders of the company will also make an offer for the sale of 21.4 million existing shares to selected investors by way of the private placement.

Coraza executive chairman Tony Ng said semiconductor is the biggest contributor to the turnover of Coraza.

“The group FY2020 revenue by industries are semiconductor 58.7% followed by instrumentation 19.6%, life science and medical devices 16.8% followed by aerospace, telecommunications, and E&E 4.9%,“ Ng told reporters during its virtual prospectus launch today.

Coraza managing director Lim Teik Hoe said over the past two years, the company has received substantial continuous incremental orders for metal fabricated parts from its major customers, in particular, precision-machined components used in the semiconductor industry.

“Despite the movement control order restrictions in 2020, our revenue for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2020 (FY2020) grew 42.8% to RM83.7 million from RM58.6 million a year ago. The new machinery will further increase our capacity by 25% and improve our service offerings to meet the increasing demand from customers operating in the booming semiconductor industry,“ Lim said.

He noted that the company recorded high growth in 2020 and 2021 in spite of disruptions by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has created many opportunities for the semiconductor industry. It is still very promising for this sector to grow,“ he said.

On price increases amid the volatile commodity market, Lim said the company conducts a price review with customers on a quarterly basis. Ng said price hike in the industry was not unusual and it happened frequently.

“The industry has developed a mechanism to address this issue. Covid-19 affects the supply chain, fortunately, we bought materials ahead of time,“ he said.

Based on the enlarged share capital of 428.3 million shares, Coraza is expected to have a market capitalisation of RM119.9 million.

The company plans to use RM15.5 million (47%) raised from the initial public offering (IPO) to purchase new machinery over the next three years for its existing and new factory in Nibong Tebal, Penang. A further RM6.4 million (19.5%) of the proceeds will be used to part-finance the construction of a new factory, as it expands its production capacity and service offerings to take advantage of the rapid growth in the semiconductor industry.

The new factory which is adjacent to its current factory is expected to have a total built-up area of 91,110.1 sq ft. Construction will be carried out in three phases and targeted for completion by December 2023.

The remainder of the proceeds will be used for the repayment of bank borrowings amounting to RM4.6 million (13.9%), RM1.5 million (4.6%) to extend its existing factory to add an additional area for capacity expansion, RM1.2 million (3.6%) to purchase and integrate a new Enterprise Resource Planning system to streamline and automate its processes for more efficient operations and RM3.8 million (11.4%) for estimated listing expenses.

The IPO is open for subscription until Jan 6, 2022. M&A Securities Sdn Bhd is the adviser, sponsor, underwriter and placement agent for the IPO exercise.