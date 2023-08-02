Corberan signs new deal with West Brom to end Leeds link

LONDON: West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan (pix) signed a contract extension on Tuesday to end speculation linking him with Premier League strugglers Leeds.

Corberan, a former assistant to Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds, had been mentioned as a leading candidate to replace Jesse Marsch at Elland Road after the American was sacked on Monday.

But instead the 39-year-old has committed himself to Championship promotion chasers Albion until 2027.

“I believe that success can only be achieved when everyone works together and the way I have been made to feel welcome at this great club has made me confident that this is the right place for me,“ Corberan said.

“It is important to me that we do not let this moment distract us from our target, which is to ensure we improve every day, making the team more and more competitive for the challenges ahead.”

Former Huddersfield boss Corberan has won 10 of his 13 matches in charge of Albion, lifting them to sixth in the Championship after they were in relegation danger when he took over from Steve Bruce in October.

The Spaniard’s impact had been so impressive he started talks with chief executive Ron Gourlay three weeks ago about a potential improved deal and those negotiations accelerated after the Leeds speculation.

“I have always been impressed by Carlos and my admiration of him as a coach has only grown since he arrived here,“ Gourlay said.

“His passion for the game we all love has been infectious for all connected with the club, not least our players, who have clearly benefited from Carlos’ first-class coaching, tactical know-how, and attention to detail.

“We sat down three weeks ago to discuss the future of the club and Carlos’ vision for Albion is absolutely aligned with my own.” -AFP