Corporal Mohammad Nasri laid to rest with military honours

KEPALA BATAS: Corporal Mohammad Nasri Mohd Nasib, whose body was found in the Belum Forest Reserve after being reported missing last Friday while on duty, was laid to rest at the Pulau Mertajam Mosque Muslim cemetery, Penaga here yesterday.

The remains of the 33-year-old soldier arrived at the mosque at 5.30pm accompanied by his mother Fadzilah Abu Bakar, 55, from the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh, Perak after a post-mortem examination.

More than 300 people including the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel were at the mosque to perform funeral prayers, before he was buried according to the military funeral ceremony.

The Commander of the Fourth Division, Major General Anuar Abdul Wahab then presented the Jalur Gemilang to the deceased’s wife, Nurhayatul Husna Abdul Muttalib.

He is survived by Nurhayatul Husna, 30, and a four-year-old son Muhammad Aakif Rizqi and a two-year-old daughter Nur Afifah Raisha,

Nurhayatul Husna said on March 2, she sent her husband to the camp, adding it was the last time she saw her husband.

Meanwhile, Fadzilah said she accepted the fate that befell her only son, adding that she hoped the investigation into the incident will be carried out in detail and transparently. -Bernama