Corruption case: KDN, agencies ready to cooperate with MACC - Saifuddin

SHAH ALAM: The Home Ministry (KDN) is open and ready to provide full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate corruption cases involving all its enforcement agencies.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said the commitment is given in line with the commitment of the government to eradicate graft from the top to the lowest level.

He also urged members of the public with evidence of any corruption occurring in all government agencies and departments under KDN to immediately lodge a report with MACC.

“So respecting and recognising the roles of of enforcement agencies such as MACC, is my stand when heading KDN,” he told reporters after a Majlis Penerapan Nilai Murni and Iftar at Selangor police contingent headquarters here yesterday.

Earlier, the media reported that MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya as saying that the influx of illegal immigrants, workers and students into the country is seen as a major opportunity for a handful of enforcement officers who have no integrity to take bribes. -Bernama