Cost of collapsed bund repair estimated at RM1.8 mln

JITRA: The repair works on collapsed bund at Terusan Tengah, Struktur Alor Limpah, Sungai Santap, Pelubang near here are expected to cost between RM1.5 million and RM1.8 million.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the incident that occurred at noon yesterday was unexpected and caused a disruption in the supply of raw water to several water treatment plants (LRA) in the state.

“Currently, the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) is building a waterway which involves a cost of about RM300,000 and is expected to be completed today,” he told reporters here.

He said the water level in the canal would be raised to normal to enable some LRAs that receive raw water supply from the canal to operate as usual.

Muhammad Sanusi said so far only the Pokok Sena LRA had been closed due to the incident, while the Jenun Lama LRA and the Jenun Baru LRA were still operating.

“Once the waterway is completed today, by tomorrow MADA will release the water to refill the canal and all LRAs can operate as usual,“ he said.

However, he advised the public, especially those in the Kota Setar district apart from Gurun and Yan to use water prudently before the water supply is restored in stages starting tomorrow.

The water disruption affected about 80,000 accounts in Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Pendang and Yan from 4.15 pm yesterday.-Bernama