Cost-saving measures will not affect national security: PM

PUTRAJAYA: Cost-saving measures taken by the government will not jeopardise national security, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said security aspects remained a national priority and projects such as the construction of camps or those related to border controls would not be affected.

“Security (aspects) will not be affected (with cost-saving measures), security will remain a priority,” he told reporters after officiating at the launch of the 2022 National Security Conference (PKN22) and the National Security Month Celebration here today.

On Saturday, it was reported that the government will embark on cost-cutting measures with an aim of slashing five percent of its operating expenses to spend on additional expenditures related to subsidies for the welfare of the people.

In view of this, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) would finalise and issue a Restriction Warrant to inform the amount of the reduced allocation.

According to the Malaysian Treasury Circular — Guidelines on Public Expenditure Savings, the MoF stated that global economic uncertainty, international geopolitical tensions as well as the sharp rise in global commodity and food prices had resulted in high inflationary pressures.

Ismail Sabri said further details on the cost-saving measures to be implemented would be announced by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.-Bernama