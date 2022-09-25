Cost will double if parliamentary, state elections held separately: Mustapa

JELI: The dissolution and holding of separate parliamentary and state elections would only double the cost up to close to RM2 billion, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (pix).

He said the action would also have an impac on the country’s economic recovery process.

“The sharp cost increase will occur as over RM1 billion is needed to conduct a general election.

“It could also influence the outstation voters’ decision on whether to return twice to their hometown to vote or otherwise.”

Mustapa said this to reporters today at the Dato’ Pa Service Centre in Bukit Nangka after handing out contributions to school students in the Jeli parliamentary constituency who had excelled in the SPM, STPM and STAM examinations.

Mustapa, who is also the Member of Parliament for Jeli, said if two (parliamentary and state) elections were to be held separately, the focus would be more on politics than on the economic recovery.

“This will certainly burden the people and disturb the economic recovery process and political stability as all parties will be campaigning; putting up election posters, holding ceramah and so on.

“The important thing now is economic recovery after our fight against Covid-19,” he added.

PAS has previously said that it would not be dissolving the legislative assembly in the states under its administration if Parliament were to be dissolved this year.-Bernama