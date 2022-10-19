Costa Rica's Galo positive for banned steroid ahead of World Cup

SAN JOSÉ: Costa Rica midfielder Orlando Galo (pix) tested positive for a banned substance in September, the country's football federation (FCRF) announced on Tuesday.

Galo, 22, was found to have traces of anabolic steroid clostebol in his urine during examinations after a 2-2 draw with South Korea last month.

“The Costa Rican football federation announce that it has received a letter from FIFA notifying of the result of a doping test,“ the FCRF said.

“Orlando Galo Calderon tested positive for a banned product,“ it added.

Galo has between three and seven days to appeal and after the time period FIFA will decide whether to impose a suspension or not.

Los Ticos start their Group E campaign against Spain on November 23 before also facing Japan and Germany.-AFP