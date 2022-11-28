Cotopaxi volcano in Ecuador registers new activity with gas emissions, ash fall

QUITO: Gas and water vapour emissions, a low level of ash and an increase in seismic activity were recorded on Sunday at the Cotopaxi volcano in Ecuador, reported Xinhua.

From 5:40 a.m. local time (10:40 GMT), surveillance cameras near the volcano had observed a column reaching 1.8 km above the crater, said the Ecuadoran Geophysical Institute of the National Polytechnic School in a statement.

The ash fall had affected the south of the capital city of Quito and surrounding valleys, it said.

“It is recommended to take pertinent measures and follow information from official sources,“ said the agency.

Since Oct. 23, a yellow alert, meaning moderate risk, has been in force in the areas near the volcano, which is active but has not erupted.

Its last major eruption occurred on June 26, 1877.-Bernama