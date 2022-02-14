Council houses approach to alleviate urban poverty

PETALING JAYA: The government’s pledge to build 5,000 council houses for the urban poor in Kuala Lumpur has received the thumbs-up from several industry players.

However, they cautioned that the move alone may not eradicate urban poverty.

Think-tank Emir Research head of Social, Law and Human Rights, Jason Loh, said the council houses were a good start.

“It would lay a strong and sustainable foundation to eradicate poverty,” he said, adding that the government should also continue with its “free trade area” scheme that was launched under Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s tenure as Federal Territories minister, in which traders could operate without the usual legal and regulatory constraints.

Loh said the government should also create a job guarantee scheme in Kuala Lumpur for local residents and those from other states.

“Specifically, the scheme would pay the minimum or living wage (as determined by the National Action Council on Cost of Living). In addition, public sector employers would contribute to the Employees Provident Fund but the employee need not contribute.”

“To supplement the income of employees, unconditional cash transfers would also apply, such as Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia.

“The government, through the Federal Territories Ministry and in collaboration with the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry, could nurture the creation of entrepreneurs and cooperatives from among the B40 and urban poor. A one-off grant of between RM10,000 and RM20,000 should be allocated,” he said.

Loh noted that the poverty line income (PLI) has increased from RM980 to RM2,208, according to the Economic Planning Unit.

Universiti Malaya Asia-Europe Institute professor of economics Dr Rajah Rasiah also lauded the pledge by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, calling it a “good start”.

However, he added that the initiative alone may not be able to eradicate poverty in urban areas.

“Most of the time, the poor are statistically removed in several countries through mechanistic means by lowering the PLI. The cross-country evidence shows that it remains even in the richest of capitalist countries, such as Britain and the United States,” he said.

“Unless the government introduces strong safety nets, and progressive taxation to subsidise the poor as done in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Germany, this plan does not look realistic. For the prime minister’s wish to be achieved, massive changes are necessary, which at the moment seem beyond the capabilities we have demonstrated so far.”

Rajah noted that according to the latest data from the Statistics Department on urban-rural poverty, urban poverty currently stands at 3.8% while rural poverty was at 12.4% as of 2019.

Meanwhile, Khazanah Research Institute (KRI) director of research Dr Suraya Ismail said council units primarily house residents affected by poverty, but the eradication of poverty entails many other structural improvements or policy impetuses such as access to good quality education and decent employment.

“Council houses only serve as a means for secured tenancies as well as providing stability for people in need to participate in wider socio-economic activities. Such policy prescriptions are also needed for a holistic approach towards poverty eradication.”

KRI research associate Gregory Ho said only certain aspects of poverty can be addressed with policies.

“For example, we estimate that 14% of households in People’s Housing Programmes live in overcrowded conditions.

“If developers and local councils incorporate the building of units with mixed gross floor areas to fit households of different sizes to a unit that suits their needs, the overcrowding aspect of poverty can be addressed,” he said.

“Similarly, if more attention can be given to planning, building, managing and maintaining arterial infrastructure, the poor would not be troubled with issues associated with building dilapidation.

“Having said that, it is important to note that poverty can never truly be eradicated. As societies progress through different cycles of development, the definition and scope of poverty would always shift to reflect higher standards of living.”