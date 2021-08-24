Council of professors urges PM to capitalise on local pool of intellectuals and experts

KUALA LUMPUR: The Council of Professors (MPN) has proposed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob takes advantage of the experts, intellectuals, knowledge and research available at institutions of higher learning in managing the country.

In a statement, MPN said the new government should make use of knowledge and research as the basis in the administration, policy-making and strategic programmes for the country.

“MPN believes Malaysia has enough experts who are credible in the various fields to assist the government in managing the direction and agenda of nation building.

“In this context, MPN pledges to offer its support and cooperation to the government under the stewardship of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his effort to overcome current issues and at the same time provide stability in development and the well-being of all Malaysians,” said the statement.

According to MPN, the time has come for Malaysian intellectuals to join hands in developing the national consensus, uphold the politics of consociationalism in the action based “Malaysia Kita” framework as advocated by the Prime Minister.

The MPN had also expressed its hope that the selection of new Cabinet members is based on the purpose of bringing the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuilding the economy and assuring the well-being and livelihood of the people.

“MPN and all Malaysians hope to see the country represented by Cabinet members who are respected based on high integrity and sincerity and are approachable,” it said.

The council also called on all Malaysians to learn from what was implicit and explicit in the political turmoil and leadership crisis the country had gone through and ensure that the country and its people do not become victims to the greed for power. — Bernama