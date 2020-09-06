Counterfeit liquor worth RM1 mln seized in Kluang

KLUANG: The General Operations Force’s (PGA) Fifth Battalion seized counterfeit liquor worth RM1 million in a raid at a factory in Taman Wawasan Kluang here, today.

Its commanding officer Supt Dimin Awang said a 39-year-old man believed to be an employee at the premises was also arrested during the 1.50 pm raid.

He said a total of 321 boxes containing about 9,000 bottles of liquor ready to be shipped were found at the premises.

“Preliminary investigations found that this counterfeit liquor processing factory has been operating for more than four months.

“We believe that this counterfeit liquor is for distribution around Johor and also Melaka, focusing exclusively on foreigners,“ he said in a statement.

He added that the case will be investigated under the Customs Act 1967 for tax evasion. -Bernama