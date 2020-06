KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the morning update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news related to Covid-19 on social media.

1. Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan District Disaster Management Committee chairman has denied claims that Covid-19 spread in Pekan Juasseh through an individual positive for Covid-19 who had visited and moved around the town.

The District Health Office has done screening on the close contacts of the patient concerned and so far there is no confirmation that the patient who is receiving treatment at the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, Seremban is the carrier of the virus from Shah Alam.

2. The principal of Pondok Tahfiz As Sharif Seri Jaya, Batu Gajah, Perak has denied claims that one of its students was infected and confirmed positive for Covid-19 when he was at the tahfiz centre. He clarified that the student in question had not attended classes at the said tahfiz centre since February, 2020, that is even before the Movement Control Order (MCO) was imposed (on March 18).

Batu Gajah district police chief has also confirmed that this tahfiz centre has been closed for three months now without and students present there.

-Bernama