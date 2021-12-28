Country Heights, JD.com to build omni channel business in M’sia

PETALING JAYA: Country Heights Holdings Bhd (CHHB) has entered into a licensing agreement and collaboration agreement with Beijing Wodong Tianjun Information Technology Co Ltd (JD.com) to develop an omni channel business in Malaysia, utilising JD.com’s technologies and CHHB’s resources.

JD.com is an international e-commerce company headquartered in Beijing, China that has invested in high technology and artificial intelligence (AI) delivery through drones, autonomous technology and robots.

According to CHHB’s Bursa filing, the collaboration will entail the setting up of JDMines Sdn Bhd for the business with CHHB holding a 70% stake, with the remaining 30% owned by Star Pulse Sdn Bhd, a technology incubator which will be working with CHHB on the implementation and execution of the omni channel business model. CHHB pointed out that the agreement is in line with its digital transformation plan.

Under the collaboration, JDMines will build the first physical store of about 100,000 sq ft of retail space on the ground floor of Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Selangor.

The group disclosed that the China-based online retailer will grant it non-exclusive and non-transferable use of the co-brand, JD Marks, to be incorporated in the co-brand for the use solely in the connection with the business.

According to the agreement, CHHB will receive the following from JD.com, in three stages: consultancy services on the analysis study of the customers, local market and business trends and assessment of the stores and the business natures as well as feasibility plan relating to the digitalisation of stores, delivery of online retailing and e-commerce business and operational solutions for the stores with omni channels.

It will also receive implementation services, which include product and merchandise supply chain configuration, staff training for operation and management of the digital solutions, installation and configuration of hardware, customization of software, concept design and implementation.

Prior to the announcement today, trading in CHHB shares on Bursa Malaysia was suspended and subsequently resumed at 2.30pm. The stock closed 45 sen or 29.4% higher at RM1.98 with 4 million shares traded.