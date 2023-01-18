Couple among four charged with trafficking 99.26 kg of drugs

JASIN: Four friends, including a married couple, were jointly charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today on two charges of trafficking 99.26 kilogrammes (kg) of Methamphetamine and 3, 4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).

Mohd Nor Fadzli Kamarudin, 38, Mohd Najib Jaafar, 44, Muzairi Mustapa, 44, and Muzairi’s wife Rozita Ab Wahab, 41, nodded that they understood after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Tan Chai Wei.

For the first charge, they are accused of trafficking the dangerous drug Methamphetamine weighing 82,640 kg at a house with the address JB 9665 Jalan Serkam, Taman Serkam Jaya, Merlimau here at 3 pm on Jan 4.

As for the second charge, they are accused of trafficking the drug type 3, 4 MDMA weighing 16,620 kg at the same place, time and date.

However, no pleas were recorded from them as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

All four accused were charged with committing an offence under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same act, which carries the death sentence, if convicted.

Prosecuting Officer Insp Izuddin Said appeared for the prosecution while Mohd Nor Fadzli was represented by counsel Salim Bashir. The other three accused were unrepresented. -Bernama