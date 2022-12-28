Couple among three people nabbed over seizure of 46 kg of ganja

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested three people including a couple and seized about 46 kilogrammes (kg) of ganja worth RM115,342 in Setia Alam here.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim (pix) said the suspects - a 27-year-old man who is the syndicate leader and the two lovers in their 30s acting as “transporters” - were nabbed at 6 pm on Thursday in a car at a supermarket parking lot.

The suspects led police to another car parked nearby, from where they recovered two canvas bags with 33 slabs of dried leaves weighing 31.099 kg believed to be ganja.

“They then took police to a house in Taman Aman Perdana, Klang, from where two bags containing 14 slabs of suspected ganja weighing 15.038 kg and an identity card of one of the suspects were found,” he told a press conference at the district police headquarters here today.

Mohd Iqbal said the two male suspects tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) while the syndicate leader had four previous convictions, including for a drug offence.

The syndicate was believed to have been operating for four years in the Klang Valley by buying ganja from a man in northern Peninsular Malaysia for RM1,500 per kg, he added.-Bernama