Couple arrested for false interstate travel permits

KUALA LUMPUR: A man and a Vietnamese woman were arrested yesterday for falsifying a police interstate travel permit at the Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) in Salak South here.

Cheras police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said today that the 38-year-old man had attempted to purchase a ticket for a bus ride to Penang for his 41-year-old Vietnamese friend at about 10pm but a ticketing clerk became suspicious of the police travel permit he produced.

He said the clerk then took both of them to a nearby police beat at the terminal to verify the permit.

“On checking the form, we found that although it had been issued by police, there were several unauthorised changes made on it,“ he said.

Mohamed Mokhsein said the man and the foreigner were arrested for investigations and remanded for a day and four days respectively.

He reminded the public to continue observing the standard operating procedures of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.