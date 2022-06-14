Couple arrested over alleged business e-mail compromise involving RM3.9 mln

KUALA LUMPUR: A couple has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a business email compromise (BEC) amounting to RM3.9 million involving a victim from a company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Kamarudin Md Din said the suspects - a 41-year-old local woman and her Nigerian partner, 43 - were arrested at their residence in Eco Majestic, Semenyih, near here, yesterday.

“The suspect had committed fraud against a UAE citizen in Dubai involving the loss of RM3,907,308.86, where prior to the incident, the victim had dealt with the firm Oyak Cimento Fabrikalari in the United States via email for the purchase of cement.

“However, the police believe that the suspects hacked the victim’s corporate email to look at the business dealings done, especially those involving transactions,“ he said in a special press conference here today.

He said the victim then received an email from ‘bbenli@yakciment.com’ sent by the suspects, which had a slight difference from the actual US company’s email address.

“The suspect sent an email to the victim directing the latter to make the transaction to an account belonging to Oyak Cement Fabrikalari Trading in Malaysia. However, the complainant did not receive any goods following the transaction,“ he said.

Mohd Kamarudin said the complainant, through a representative in Malaysia, lodged a report at the Seremban District Police Headquarters on June 8.

According to him, the police seized a Mercedes Benz S300L, Proton Exora, six mobile phones, two watches, two laptops, 10 rubber stamps, as well as some jewellery, documents and various other items believed to be related to the fraud.

He said the police had frozen RM1.8 million from the suspects’ account believed to have been derived from the fraud against the victim under Section 44 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Mohd Kamaruddin said the department was now tracing the remaining money misappropriated by the suspect.

He reminded the public to be more careful when receiving emails from any party claiming to have done business with them.

“If there is an email asking to make a transaction to an account other than the usual one, please confirm through other means like calling them up,“ he said.

According to Mohd Kamarudin, the suspects have been placed under remand for four days beginning today at the Seremban District Headquarters under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Meanwhile, he said 57 cases of BEC fraud had been recorded in 2021 involving a total loss of RM49 million, while from Jan 1-June 13 this year, 23 cases had been recorded with losses amounting to RM15.1 million.-Bernama