Couple charged with cheating business partners

KUALA LUMPUR: A married couple pleaded not guilty in Sessions Court here today to charges of cheating their business partners over a restaurant business that actually did not exist.

Singaporean Looi Chong Wee, 48, and his wife Pon Lye Kwan, 50, were jointly charged with cheating Lee Joon Hin, 40, and Azlina Ahmad, 45, by offering them partnership in a restaurant business, prompting the two victims to transfer a total of RM873,000 into two bank accounts belonging to the couple, which they would not have done so if they knew the business actually did not exist.

The offence was allegedly committed at a shopping complex in Brickfields here between 2018 to 2019.

The charge, under Section 420 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same code, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years with whipping and is liable with fine, if found guilty.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hanis Anisha Jamilludin offered bail of RM200,000 for each accused with the additional condition that their passports be handed over to the court.

Judge M.M Edwin Paramjothy allowed them bail of RM50,000 with one surety each. The couple was also ordered to surrender their passports to the court.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Hanis Anisha Jamilludin, while lawyer Ryan Vong Junying represented the couple.

The court set June 28 for mention.-Bernama