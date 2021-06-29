Couple, daughter killed in road accident near Dungun

DUNGUN: A couple and one of their daughters were killed in a road accident near Bandar Ketengah Jaya near here today, according to the Fire & Rescue Department.

Another daughter was badly injured in the accident which happened at 3.10 pm, said Al-Muktafi Billah Shah Fire & Rescue Station chief Zul Husni Abdul Rahman.

The dead were identified as Mohd Zuki Yusof, 44, headmaster of Sekolah Kebangsaan Ketengah Jaya 2, his wife Nur Farraheeda Ali Khan, 41, a staff of the Development Authority of Terengganu Tengah (Ketengah) and their daughter Nasyreen Umayra Mohd Zuki, 10.

Mohd Zuki and Nur Farraheeda died on the spot in the accident which happened at a bend at Km25 of Jalan Paka-Al-Muktafi Billah Shah after their Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) was involved in a head-on collision with a bus. Nazyreen Umayra died while getting treatment at the Ketengah Jaya Health Clinic. Their other daughter, Damia Irdina, 13, was taken to the Dungun Hospital.

Zul Husni told Bernama eight fire-fighters rushed to the scene after being summoned at 3.14 pm and had to remove the bodies of the couple pinned to the front seats of the SUV.

He said the bodies were handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama