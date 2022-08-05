Couple detained with syabu worth RM670,000

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) crippled an attempt to smuggle syabu worth RM670,000 near Morib, Kuala Langat on July 29.

Selangor MMEA director Maritime Capt V Siva Kumar said the drugs were seized after a husband and wife couple were detained at 5.50pm while transferring 15.88kg of drugs from a car to a speed boat that was headed to Indonesia.

Siva Kumar said during investigations, enforcement personnel found 15 boxes packed with Chinese tea branded as ‘Qing Shan’ in the car, used by the couple.

“Upon closer inspection, crystal substances believed to be syabu weighing 15.88 kg with an estimated value of RM 670,000 were found inside the boxes.

“Both suspects aged 46 and 44 were detained and the drugs seized. They were later taken to the Selangor Maritime office for further investigations and action before being handed over to the Kuala Langat police contingent’s Narcotics Division,” he said in a statement.

Siva Kumar said the case was be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.-Bernama