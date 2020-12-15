Couple held for illegal possession of AK-47 rifle

KOTA BHARU: Police arrested a couple and seized an AK-47 rifle and 142 bullets in a raid on a house iin Kampung Bahagia, Kuala Krai on Sunday (Dec 13).

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said the raid was conducted at 3.10 am after a tip-off from the public.

He said following the arrest of the two, both aged 50, checks on the house found the weapon along with 16 5.56 mm calibre bullets and 126 12 Bore cartridges and that they did not have a licence or permit to be in possession of the firearm.

“They are local residents. The husband admitted to being in possession of the firearm the last five years and that it was given to them by a man from Tanah Merah.

“He claimed that it was used to shoot wild animals like elephants which often encroached into his rubber smallholding. He further admitted to having shot two elephants with the rifle,” he told a press conference at the Kelantan police headquarters here today.

He said that the last time the gun was used was two years ago.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms (Heavier Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960, which carries a jail term, fine and whipping, if convicted.

“Urine tests done showed both were negative for drugs.

“Police are also tracing the man who gave them the rifle and supplied the bullets at a price of RM15 each,” he said.

Shafien said the couple is under remand from Dec 13-19 to facilitate investigations.

He said the case would also be referred to the Kelantan Wildlife Department due the shooting of elephants. — Bernama