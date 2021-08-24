Couple in the soup over ‘social experiment’

KLANG: A “social experiment” to show that eateries were allowing dine-in for customers who were not vaccinated landed a couple in trouble with the police on Monday.

A statement and images uploaded in a Facebook account on the social experiment claimed the couple had entered several shops and restaurants with their children although they are yet to receive their two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

South Klang police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said today that on Monday at about 5pm, police arrested a man and a woman who are believed to be involved in the case here.

He said the act of releasing such statements can cause fear and concern among the public.

Shamsul Amar said the couple were released on police bail on the same day after police recorded their statements.

He said the case is being investigated for spreading a life-threatening disease and circulating a statement that may cause public fear and alarm under Section 269 and Section 505(b) of the Penal Code respectively.

Shamsul Amar said the couple are also being probed for misuse of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act and for offences under laws of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act.

He urged the public to observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) outlined by the National Security Council in their daily routine in efforts to contain the ongoing pandemic.

Under a new SOP, members of the public are allowed to dine-in at eateries if they had been given two doses of Covid-19 vaccination for over two weeks and over 28 days for single-dose type vaccinations.