Couple in ‘wheelie’ viral video surrender to police

KOTA BHARU: A husband and wife who were pulling dangerous stunts while riding a motorcycle on Monday, have turned themselves in at the Kota Bharu district police headquarters (IPD) at 10 this morning, after going missing for two days.

Kelantan police chief, Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun, said that the suspects, aged 17 and 16, were arrested by Unit 42 of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division to obtain a remand order.

“Both suspects were arrested for riding recklessly, endangering themselves as well as other road users.

“Further investigation will be carried out under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,“ he said in a statement today.

He said if convicted, the suspects could be sentenced to jail not exceeding five years, and fined not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM15,000.

Previously, the suspects were sought by police after a 28-minute long video clip of them pulling a “wheelie” (trick whereby a motorcycle is ridden with the front wheel raised off the ground) went viral on social media, believed to have taken place near Jalan Pasir Puteh in Kampung Peringat, Kota Bharu. -Bernama