Couple killed in car-express bus collision

KUALA TERENGGANU: A husband and wife were killed, while their daughter was injured, when their car collided with an express bus at Kilometre 21 on Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kota Bharu in Sungai Ikan, near here this afternoon.

Kuala Terengganu district police deputy chief Supt Wan Mohd Zaki Wan Ismail said in the incident at 12.45 pm, Che Ku Yusoff Ali Che Ku Embong, 52, who was driving a Perodua Myvi and his wife Siti Faridaf Ahmad, 46, who was in the rear passenger seat, died at the scene of the accident.

He said besides the couple's daughter, Che Ku Batrisya, 18, who was seated in the front passenger seat, the express bus driver, aged 51, and eight bus passengers also suffered injuries.

“Preliminary investigations found that the crash occurred when the express bus, carrying a bus attendant and 27 passengers, was on its journey from the direction of Kota Bharu towards Kuantan.

“The Perodua Myvi car driven by Che Ku Yusoff Ali, who was coming from the direction of Kuala Terengganu and heading towards Felda Belara here, strayed into the bus’ path and the bus driver had no time to prevent a collision,“ he said when contacted today.

He said the bodies of the couple were sent to the forensics unit of the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) here and the case will be investigated in accordance with Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Wan Mohd Zaki said the couple's daughter and the bus driver are receiving treatment in HSNZ whereas all the injured passengers had been taken to Setiu Hospital for further treatment. -Bernama