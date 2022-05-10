Couple killed in road accident on JRTB

IPOH: A man and his wife were killed while their two children were injured in a road accident involving two vehicles at Kilometre 76, Gerik-Jeli Highway (JRTB) in Gerik yesterday.

The victims, Mohd Azmi Imas, 47, and his wife, Rohani Abdullah, 48, were pronounced dead at the scene whereas their 14-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter who were rear passengers suffered hand injuries.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the accident involved a Nissan Latio, driven by Mohd Azmi from Kuala Berang, Terengganu and a Mitsubishi Triton four-wheel drive with three men from Kedah at about 8.15 pm.

“Initial investigations found that the accident is believed to have occurred when Mohd Azmi, who was driving from the direction of Gerik, lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a bend and entered the right lane before colliding with the oncoming four-wheel drive,“ he said in a statement today.

Mior Faridalathrash said the husband and wife were pronounced dead by the medical officer from Hospital Jeli.

He also said the couple's two children and a 48-year-old passenger of the four-wheel drive were taken to the hospital for treatment.

He added that a further investigation will be conducted to identify the cause of the accident under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.-Bernama