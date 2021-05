KUALA LUMPUR: The police have crippled a drug trafficking syndicate with the seizure of various types of drugs worth almost RM500,000 following the arrest of a hotel owner and her husband in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, last Friday.

Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) chief ACP Adnan Azizon said the husband and wife, aged 49 and 40, respectively, were nabbed at a house at Taman PD Seraya in a special operation at about 5 pm on May 21.

“Following their arrest, the police were led to a hotel at Jalan Seremban, Port Dickson and found various equipment believed to be used to process drugs.

“The police also seize 1,141 gm of methamphetamine, MDMA powder weighing 4,688g, 7,929 ecstasy pills and RM515,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspects, both tested positive for methamphetamine, had previous records.

They are in remand for seven days since May 21 for drug trafficking, he added. — Bernama