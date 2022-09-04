Couple nabbed over molest, death threats on 12-year-old girl

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a foreigner after he allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl while his wife threatened to kill her.

The incident came to light after the victim informed her father that the man has been molesting the victim several times.

“The suspect was said to have also spied on the girl while she was bathing,” Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak(pix) said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the suspect’s wife had also threatened the victim’s mother that her daughter would be killed because the girl had been disturbing the suspect.

Following investigations, police raided a shophouse in Taman Putra in Ampang Jaya and picked up the couple for their alleged offences.

The 35-year-old man is a labourer, while the woman is a 54-year-old Indonesian who works as a shop assistant.

The case is being investigated for molestation and criminal intimidation by using death threats.