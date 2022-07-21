Couple nabbed over vehicle break-in spree

KUALA LUMPUR : A couple suspected to be responsible for at least 20 cases of vehicle break-ins was arrested recently after seven months of active criminal activity.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai(pix) said today that a 47-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife were arrested at a petrol station in Tanjung Malim on July 11.

He said the couple was traced by the Sentul CID after they broke into a car of a man four days earlier Taman Usahawan, Kepong, the same township the suspects lived at .

Beh said police raided the couple’s house, where cash, portable computers, and cellphones were seized.

“Both husband and wife worked together to pull off the vehicle break-ins and have been active since November last year. They mainly target portable computers left behind in cars. They used a screwdriver to shatter the vehicle windows before escaping with the loot and later disposing of the stolen computers for between RM500 and RM700,“ he said

Beh said with the arrest of the couple who are in custody under a remand order, police have solved 20 cases reported in the district.

He said the male suspect has past criminal records for various offences.