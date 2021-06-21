Couple pleads not guilty to cheating, concealing fraudalent sale proceeds

MELAKA: A married couple pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to charges of cheating and concealing proceeds from the sale of dialysis equipment found later to be non-existent.

Zanariah Apit, 50, a former company director, was charged with deceiving Wan Zainuddin W Ismail, 62, by offering dialysis equipment from Artdeen Resources to Haemodialysis Yakin Jaya, when the items were in fact non-existent, that led to the victim paying RM49,200 for them.

She was accused of committing the offence under Section 420 of the Penal Code at a premises in Taman Peringgit Jaya, here on Feb 11 last year, and if convicted can be jailed up to 10 years, caned and fined.

Zanariah’s husband, Saifuddin Mohamad, 53, meanwhile, was charged with concealing proceeds in a bank account amounting to RM49,200 received from Wan Zainuddin from the fraudulent sale of dialysis equipment.

He was charged with committing the offence under Section 424 of the Penal Code at Maybank Jalan Hang Tuah on the same date, and can be jailed a maximum five years, or fined, or both, if convicted.

The court set bail at RM5,000 for Zanariah and RM4,000 for Saifuddin with one surety respectively before fixing Aug 16 for remention of the case. — Bernama