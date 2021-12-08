Court affirms Najib knew of the RM42m in his account

PETALING JAYA: Judge Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil rules that Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak(pix) has knowledge of the RM42 million that went into his account between 2014 and 2015, Malaysiakini reports.

The portal added that the bench agrees with the trial judge that there was clear misappropriation of the RM42 million by Najib for his own use.

He also ruled that the defence’s claim that the money transferred into Najib’s account was an Arab donation is untenable.

Najib, who served as Prime Minister from 2009 to 2018, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for abuse of power, and 10 years in jail for each of six counts of money laundering and breach of trust.

The 68-year old ended up as the first prime minister who was convicted and sentenced for corruption related charges.