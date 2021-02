KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today allowed a bid by the Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf) to proceed with its legal challenge against the Registrar of Societies’ (RoS) de-registration of the group.

Hindraf’s lawyer, Annou Xavier, when contacted said Judge Datuk Mariana Yahya granted his client’s application for leave for a judicial review after hearing submissions from both parties via online proceedings.

“The court has fixed March 8 for mention of the judicial review application,” he said.

On Dec 22 last year, the group, through its officer bearer and former minister in the prime minister’s department, P.Waytha Moorthy filed the leave application challenging the validity of two decisions related to the de-registration of the organisation.

The first was a decision by the RoS director-general on Sept 30 2019 to deregister the group while the second was against a decision by the Home Minister on Aug 7 last year to uphold the earlier decision.

Hindraf is seeking a declaration that the two decisions to deregister it are illegal and thus null and void; and an order to temporarily suspend the two decisions, pending disposal of the judicial review application. — Bernama