Court allows prosecution to file additional submission in Rosmah’s case

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today allowed the prosecution’s application to file additional submissions in the case of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor(pix), who is facing corruption charges involving a hybrid solar project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Deputy public prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn (he) told reporters this after the case proceedings, held in chambers before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan today, which was also attended by Rosmah’s lawyer, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader.

Poh said the prosecution would have to file the additional submission on April 22 for the defence to answer by May 12.

“May 12 is also set for mention of the case and clarification,“ he added.

Today, the court ewas supposed to hear the oral submission by both parties.

Rosmah, 70, was in court today in a red baju kurung with a matching shawl.

Last Feb 23, the defence closed its case after calling two witnesses, Rosmah and former director of the First Lady of Malaysia (FLOM) division, Datuk Seri Siti Azizah Sheikh Abod.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan set tomorrow (April 5) for hearing an oral submission from both the prosecution and defence.

On Feb 18 last year, Rosmah, 70, was ordered to enter her defence on the three charges after the prosecution succeeded in proving a prima facie case against her.

She is facing one charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings Sdn managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.

The bribes were allegedly received through Rizal, as a reward for helping Jepak Holdings to secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project as well as the maintenance and operation of diesel generator sets for 369 Sarawak rural schools worth RM1.25 billion from the Education Ministry through direct negotiation.-Bernama