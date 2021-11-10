Court allows temporary release of Bung Moktar’s passport

PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur Sessions court has temporarily returned Bung Moktar Radin’s(pix) passport for him to travel to the Middle East on business, Malaysiakini reported today.

The court allowed the Sabah deputy chief minister to hold his passport from November 10 to 22, following no objections raised by the prosecution.

The report added Bung’s lawyer, Teh See Khon said judge Rozina Ayub approved the temporary release of the passport.

“Allowed. From November 10 to 22,” the lawyer told the news portal, referring to the application for Bung’s travel document.

Teh also confirmed that the reason cited for the temporary passport release was for a “business trip” to the Middle East.

The application was filed on November 2.

Bung is the latest politician to be allowed by the court to travel while facing trial, after former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and his wife had their passport returned to them by the Kuala Lumpur High Court to enable them to visit their daughter in Singapore.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also successfully applied to get his passport back to seek medical treatment in Germany.

Bung is accused of taking a RM2.2 million cash bribe from Public Mutual’s investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid, 38, through Zizie Izette, when he was the Felcra chairman.

He is accused of taking the money as a reward for obtaining the Finance Ministry’s approvalfor Felcra to make a RM150 million investment in Public Mutual unit trust products.

Bung Moktar is also accused of accepting RM262,500 from Madhi and RM337,500 from Public Mutual investment agent, Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar for the same reason.

The charges are framed under subsection 17(a) of the MACC Act and punishable under section 24(1) of the same act, which provides for imprisonment of not more than 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, for the convicted party.