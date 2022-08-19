Court dismisses bid to quash defamation suit filed by Siti Nordiana

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today dismissed an application by two individuals to strike out the defamation suit filed by singer and actress Siti Nordiana Alias or better known as Nana against them.

Lawyer Abang Azlan Abang Ariffin, representing Siti Nordiana, 38, said Judicial Commissioner Dr John Lee Kien How @ Mohd Johan Lee also ordered both defendants to pay RM3,000 in costs to Siti Nordiana.

“The court dismissed the application on the grounds that there was a basis of defamation in the plaintiff’s (Siti Nordiana) statement of claim and set Sept 27 for case management,“ he said when contacted after the case proceedings which were conducted via Zoom.

The individuals, Public Relations Officer of FMC Music recording company Sam Musyadzafar Samin, 44, and freelance makeup artist Razidah Ahmad Senusi, 43, are the fourth and fifth defendants who applied on Jan 24.

Sam Musyadzafar was represented by lawyer Zeti Zulfah Zulkifli @ Hassan in today’s proceedings, while lawyer Muhammad Aliff Haiqal Roslan represented Razidah.

Siti Nordiana also filed a lawsuit against Mohd Razlan Mohamed Yusof, 36, also known as Lan Solo, his wife Nur Sheila Hassim, 36, and Zuraidah Badron, 35, better known as Syura as the first to third defendants.

In her statement of claim, Siti Nordiana alleged that the second defendant, Nur Sheila did a live broadcast on her Instagram account, which was joined by four other defendants via their respective Instagram accounts, in posting and publishing defamatory remarks against the plaintiff at about 11.58 pm on July 30.

Siti Nordiana claimed that the slanderous words described her as a dishonest artiste and not respected by others, that she had an ego, did not listen to advice on all matters, did not respect others and had used her money and popularity to ensure she was respected.

She claimed that the live session was uploaded on YouTube although it was deleted by the five defendants and could still be viewed by the public.

Siti Nordiana stated that the number of views for the live broadcast uploaded on the YouTube accounts was expected to increase, and her reputation had been seriously tainted among the public and sponsors who had appointed her as a model and product ambassador.-Bernama