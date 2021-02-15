Court fixed April 8 to hear Rosmah’s appeal against Sri Ram’s appointment as DPP

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has set April 8 to hear Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s appeal against the High Court’s dismissal of her application to obtain Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram’s appointment letter as the senior deputy public prosecutor in her corruption case.

Her lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the appeal hearing date.

The appeal came up for case management before deputy registrar Darmafikri Abu Adam on Feb 8.

On Aug 19 last year, the Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan held that Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, did not give any justification for the production of Sri Ram’s letter of appointment.

Rosmah applied to the High Court to obtain Sri Ram’s letter of appointment as senior deputy public prosecutor in her corruption case in connection with the supply and installation of solar energy to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Rosmah is facing one count of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving RM6.5 million in bribes from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd’s managing director, Saidi Abang Samsudin in connection with the solar energy project.

The bribes were allegedly received through her former assistant Datuk Rizal Mansor, as a reward for helping Jepak Holdings secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project as well as the maintenance and operation of diesel gen-sets for 369 Sarawak rural schools worth RM1.25 billion from the Ministry of Education through direct negotiation.

The acts were allegedly committed at Lygon Cafe, Sunway Putra Mall, Jalan Putra here; Rosmah’s residence at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta and at Seri Perdana, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya between January 2016 and September 2017.

The High Court has fixed this Thursday (Feb 18) to decide on whether to call Rosmah to enter her defence or to acquit her on the three charges. — Bernama