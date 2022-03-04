Court jails man for punching, kicking wife

KUALA LUMPUR: A security guard was jailed for three months and fined RM1,000 by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today for punching his wife in the back of the head and body, and kicking her to the ground.

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni passed the sentence after M. Dhurai Singham, 48, pleaded guilty to the charge of injuring the woman, and ordered the accused to be jailed for a month if he failed to pay the fine.

The father of three was charged with intentionally causing injury to his 42-year-old wife at his house in Kampung Sungai Bakau Rawang, on March 2.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of one year or a fine of RM2,000, or both, and read together with Section 326A of the same code which provides for a maximum double sentence for a conviction under Section 323.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Khairunnisak Hassni urged the court to mete out a deterrent sentence against the accused.

Dhurai Singham, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a lenient sentence as he had a low income and had to support three children.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant (wife) had asked her husband about the house rent before the man suddenly got angry and assaulted her.-Bernama