Court: Muda to be registered in 14 days

PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur High Court has ordered the Home Ministry to register the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) within two weeks.

On Twitter, Muda announced that the High Court had ruled in its favour.

“The judge has ruled in our favour. The court has instructed the home minister to register Muda within 14 days and pay the legal cost of RM10,000,” it said.

Muda founder Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman(pix) and 12 others had challenged the decision by Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and the Registrar of Societies (RoS) in rejecting their appeal to register Muda as a political party.