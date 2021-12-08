Court of Appeal agrees that Najib abused his power

PETALING JAYA: The Court of Appeal has agreed with the Kuala Lumpur High Court findings to convict Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak for abusing his power in the SRC International case.

According to Malaysiakini’s live feed, the Court of Appeal bench chair Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil rules that the bench agrees with the trial judge’s finding that former prime minister Najib as then premier had personal interest for the cabinet to approve a government guarantee for RM4 billion from KWAP (Retirement Fund Inc) to SRC.

Justice Karim also ruled in unanimous that the trial judge did not commit misdirection in ordering Najib to enter defence to all seven charges in the SRC corruption trial.