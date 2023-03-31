Court orders man who attempted to attack imam sent to Permai Hospital

KUANTAN: The Magistrate's Court here today ordered a man who attempted to attack an imam who was leading a prayer at a mosque here to be referred to Permai Hospital, Johor, for psychiatric examination.

Magistrate Tengku Eliana Tuan Kamaruzaman made the order against ex-soldier Ahmad Paijan Abd Rashid (pix), 38.

This followed a request by deputy public prosecutor Ezuain Farhana Ahmad made under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The man was charged with disturbing a religious assembly in the prayer hall of the Sultan Ahmad Shah State Mosque 1, here, at about 6.30 am, last Sunday (March 26).

He was charged under Section 296 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment of one year or with a fine or both, on conviction.

At the proceeding today, no plea was recorded from Ahmad Paijan, represented by a lawyer from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) Mohd Azlan Mohd Arish@Arshad.

The court set April 28 for mention. -Bernama