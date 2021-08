KUALA LUMPUR: The proceeding against Datuk Shamsubahrin Ismail, which was set for today at the Sessions Court, has been postponed as the founder of the Premium Big Blue Taxi Service is in quarantine due to Covid-19.

His lawyer, Muhammad Noor Azfar Muhammad Noor Azmi, informed the matter when the case came up for mention before judge Rozina Ayob.

“My client went for a health examination at a medical centre last night because he was not feeling well and following a test, found he is Covid-19 positive. Therefore, I request for a new date for the charge to be read out to my client,” he said.

Prosecuting officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Abd Muntaqim Abdul Aziz , did bot object.

The court then set Aug 27 for the charge to be read out to Shamsubahrin. — Bernama